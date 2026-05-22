Union Minister discusses measures against cyber frauds with CP Sajjanar

The discussion focused on enhancing intelligence-sharing between telecom authorities and law enforcement agencies.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd May 2026 1:38 pm IST
Union Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar and VC Sajjanar
Union Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar (left) and VC Sajjanar (right)

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar has held a video conference with Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar to deliberate on systemic measures against cyber fraud, the senior police official said on Friday, May 22.

The conference was held on Thursday, May 21.

“The discussions highlighted the importance of intelligence-led enforcement, inter-agency collaboration and building robust preventive mechanisms to protect citizens,” Sajjanar said in a post on X.

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The discussion focused on enhancing intelligence-sharing between telecom authorities and law enforcement agencies, and developing stronger regulatory mechanisms to prevent such misuse at the source — before enforcement intervention becomes necessary, sources said.

Following the recent action taken against fraudsters engaging in cybercrimes by misusing telecom infrastructure, the minister held a review meeting with officials from the Department of Telecom and Hyderabad Police.

“We discussed strengthening information sharing between the Telecom Department and law enforcement agencies to curb cyber frauds, as well as developing robust regulatory systems to prevent misuse at the source itself,” the Minister said in a post.

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“Technological systems should provide security to the people… they should not become a pathway for crimes. The government is committed to working towards further strengthening cybersecurity and protecting public trust,” Chandra Sekhar added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd May 2026 1:38 pm IST

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