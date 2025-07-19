Union minister proposes to double Hyderabad’s rail capacity

Hyderabad: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday, July 19, recognised Telangana, and mainly Hyderabad, as a key focus area for the Indian Railways. He said that a proposal is in line to increase the capacity of Hyderabad, including Secunderabad, and neighbouring stations, from the current 600 trains per day to 1,200.

Speaking to the media, the minister informed that the Indian Railway is planning a new ‘hub-based’ configuration where multiple stations would be allotted to serve as key nodes for North, South, East, and West-bound connectivity.

Interaction with the field officials on doubling the capacity of railway projects in Hyderabad region. pic.twitter.com/BPqAsXp5aG — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) July 19, 2025

Earlier this week, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy met Vaishnaw to seek the approval of Rs 8000 crore as funds for the Regional Ring Rail (RRR) project parallel to the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road.

Also Read Telangana CM seems semiconductor project nod, new rail lines from Centre

CM Revanth also put forward the demand for the sanction of a railway line connecting Hyderabad to the Machilipatnam (Bandar) Port in Andhra, which would help in the export of medicines, electronic devices and food processing products.

He also sought sanctions for new railway lines to develop the state’s backward districts and improve connectivity for several routes, including Vikarabad-Krishna, Kalwakurthy-Macherla, Dornakal-Gadwala and Dornakal-Miryalguda.