Scindia lays foundation for Rs 350 cr new terminal at Rajamundry Airport

According to the Civil Aviation Minister, the new terminal will be four times larger than the existing one.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 10th December 2023 4:26 pm IST
Twitter

Rajamahendravaram: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday laid the foundation for a Rs 350 crore new terminal building at Rajamundry Airport.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Spread across 17,029 sq metres, the new terminal can handle 2,100 passengers during peak hours and has a capacity to handle 30 lakh passengers annually.

“Andhra Pradesh is a culturally rich state with traditional festivals, arts and handicrafts. Expanding Rajamundry airport will protect and encourage this legacy,” said Scindia’s office in a post on ‘X’.

MS Education Academy

According to the Civil Aviation Minister, the new terminal will be four times larger than the existing one.

Also Read
TDP chief urges PM to declare Cyclone Michaung a national disaster

Insulated roofing, LED lighting and a rainwater harvesting system are some of the environmental friendly features of the new terminal, which will also be equipped with 28 check-in counters and four conveyor belts.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 10th December 2023 4:26 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button