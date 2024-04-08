Union minister Shantanu Thakur receives ‘threat’ letter from LeT

The signatories of the letter, a copy of which is available with PTI, claimed they were members of the LeT in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal

Union minister Shantanu Thakur receives ‘threat’ letter from LeT
Union Minister Shantanu Thakur (Photo/ANI)

Kolkata: Union minister and BJP leader Shantanu Thakur on Monday, April 8, claimed to have received a letter from terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), threatening him that if NRC is implemented in West Bengal, they will “burn the entire country.”

The purported letter, typed in Bengali, also threatened to raze the ‘Thakurbari’, a pilgrimage of the Matua community, in case Muslims were tortured following the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“I am shocked to receive this letter. I have informed my department,” Thakur, the Union Minister of State for Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, told reporters.

When contacted, Bongaon Police District SP Dinesh Kumar said they have not yet received any formal complaint from the minister.

