United Muslim Federation stages hunger strike against TRS govt

Hyderabad: The one-day hunger strike was staged by Muslim United Federation (UMF) at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park on Monday. The strike was addressed by leaders of various social, religious groups.

According to the press note released by UMF, the speakers were of the opinion that the TRS government has been deceiving Muslims since 2014. It has often deviated from its promises. Muslims of the state have been waiting for 9 years, now their patience is over.

It further states that Muslims are coming out on the streets for their rights and have understood that no hope can be placed on the TRS government. Instead of what Government had promised, Muslims were continuously dragged down, promises of 12% reservation, judicial status to Waqf Board, promise of second official language status to Urdu, protection of Wakf properties, all proved to be false. Instead of protecting the waqf property, it was stolen. Muslims have lost 80% of their waqf properties. They are trapped in the grip of unemployment and a conspiracy is being made to eliminate Urdu gradually.

Prof. Kodandaram President of Telangana Jana Samiti, Prof. Anwar Khan, Maulana Hamid Hussain Shutari, Maulana Shafi Masoudi, Mateen Sharif, Sikandarullah Khan Aleem Khan Falki, Asma Begum, Shamim Sultana, Jafar Hussain and President Muslim United Federation Maulana Hakeem Sufi Syed Shah Mohammad Khairuddin Qadri presented a resolution based on 11 demands from the Telangana government (1) 12% reservations to Muslims (2) 65 sq yard of wakf land should be given on lease to homeless Muslims in the state (3) Subsidized loans of 2 lakhs should be issued to small traders from Minority Finance Corporation (4) Pending applications of imams and muezzins of the state from 2018 It should be approved (5) All the imams and muezzins of the state should be given 10,000 rupees per month under green channel. (6) Release of fund for the burial of Muslim dead bodies (7) Strict action should be taken against corruption in Waqf Board and officials should be investigated by ED (8) Judicial status should be given to Waqf Board (9) 20 acres of land should be allotted for a cemetery near the city (10 ) Appointment of new Chairman for Minority Commission (11) Protection of Urdu language.

United Muslim Federation resolves that until the fulfillment of above demands, the protest campaign will be organised not only in the city of Hyderabad but in every district of the state of Telangana.

Leaders from the districts of Mehboobnagar, Gadwal, Nalgonda, Bhongir participated in the hunger strike in addition to this, secular leaders from all religions expressed their commitment to the rights of Muslims.