United Muslim Forum flags rising communal tension in Telangana

Hyderabad: The United Muslim Forum (UMF) on Wednesday, February 25, raised alarm over the pattern of communal attacks targeting the minority community across Telangana, demanding that the state government take strict action against organisations that disturb religious harmony.

In a statement, UMF said Muslim traders in Banswada of Kamareddy district were targeted in a “planned manner” on February 20, with their shops and hotels destroyed. It alleged that communal elements continued violence even in the presence of police, and that instead of acting against the perpetrators, the police registered cases against the affected Muslims.

The organisation listed recent incidents such as the vandalising of a mosque in Jalalpur, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, attacks on Muslims in two mandals of Mahabubnagar district and an attempt to create unrest during a Shivaji Jayanti procession in Amberpet. It also raised concern over “growing communal activity in Hyderabad.”

“After plunging the northern states of the country into communal fire, they now want to enter South India via Telangana,” the UMF said in a statement.

The organisation also took strong exception to demolition activity in Vemulawada, Rajanna Sircilla district, carried out in the name of transferring a dargah. It called the move “highly reprehensible” and warned that inaction could set a dangerous precedent.

Pointing to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy holding the Home portfolio, the UMF said police intelligence had failed to monitor communal elements. It demanded that the CM introduce and pass a hate speech law in the upcoming budget session of Assembly, as announced earlier.

Among its other demands were an independent probe into the Banswada violence, immediate compensation for victims, release innocent individuals picked up in the aftermath and strict action against organisations spreading hatred.

The organisation also made a separate appeal to the government to clear pending honorarium for imams and muezzins for January and February, ahead of Eid.