Universal Studios in talks to open theme park in Saudi Arabia: Reprt

"Universal Studios is in the early planning stages of building a new theme park in Saudi Arabia,” Roberts was quoted as saying by Wall Street Journal.

Universal Studios is reportedly planning to establish a theme park in Saudi Arabia. The idea is currently in the concept stage.

According to a report by Wall Street Journal, the theme park is being planned by Comcast, the parent company of Universal Studios. The proposed park is expected to be part of Qiddiya city, a large-scale entertainment, sports and tourism destination located southwest of Riyadh.

No official timeline has been announced, although completion would likely be targeted for the 2030s. CEO of Comcast Brian Roberts visited Saudi Arabia to attend an investment conference and toured Qiddiya, which is widely seen as a potential location for the project.

He clarified that the idea is at the concept stage and nothing has been finalised currently. At this stage, it remains unclear which Universal franchises, attractions or rides would be included, as the project has not advanced beyond conceptual development.

The potential entry of Universal Studios reflects rising interest from major global entertainment brands in Saudi Arabia, as the Kingdom accelerates investment in leisure, tourism and cultural infrastructure under Vision 2030, its national strategy to diversify the economy away from oil.

Saudi Arabia is developing several large-scale entertainment destinations, including Six Flags Qiddia City, which is going to be the first theme park in the country. It will be inaugurated on December 31.

