University of Hyderabad conducts orientation program for international students

Hyderabad: The Office for International Affairs (OIA) at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) conducted an orientation programme for the newly admitted international students at the Study in India (SIP) building on Monday, 28 October.

The Director OIA, Prof Bramanandam Manavathi gave the welcome address for the program. Dr Devesh Nigam, the university registrar delivered the keynote address of the welcome event emphasizing Hyderabad’s growing capacity to house scientific research.

Various international students from different foreign countries showcased the richness of their respective cultures through music and dance performances. Prof Arvind Susarla, the associate director of OIA delivered the vote of thanks.

The event was attended by senior university officials including the in-charge controller of examinations, Thukaram Porika, director of research and development, Prof Samrat Sabat, director of the institution of eminence Prof Ghanashyam Krishna and the university chief engineer Lieutenant Colonel Hanumantha Rao.

The university’s Study in India Programme for foreign students began in 1998 as a small experimental summer initiative where students from various foreign institutions like the University of Pittsburgh took short-term summer courses.

The SIP has grown from the initial eight students in its debut year to more than 200 in recent academic years. As of the ongoing academic year, UoH has accepted students from various countries, including Iran, Myanmar, Thailand, Mongolia, Syria, Tanzania, Yemen, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Philippines, Ethiopia, South Africa, Guyana, Uzbekistan, Japan etc.

In 2021, the university was awarded a European Commission grant under the “Harmony” project for three years focusing on the title “Strategies for Internationalisation of Higher Education in Asian Countries”. The project was coordinated by the OIA along with a team of senior professors Vinod Pavarala, R Shivaprasad, Aparna Rayaprol, Prabhakar Rao and Shaji S.