University of Hyderabad invites applications for 2022-23

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) is inviting online applications for various courses for the academic year 2022-23.

The criteria of selection will be based on the candidates’ performance in the Common University entrance test 2022. The exam has been introduced to provide admissions to all undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by all the central universities.

The Ministry of Education will conduct the exam through National Testing Agency (NTA). The UoH will not conduct any separate entrance exam of its own for admissions into integrated PG courses. The NTA has already opened applications to the under-graduate courses.

Details regarding application to PG courses could be accessed on the NTA website https://nta.ac.in and https://acad.uohyd.ac.in shortly. The NTA will also release notifications for CUET’22 in the days to come.

Candidates applying for UG/ PG courses through CUET could visit https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ The last date for online application is May 6, 2022.