University of Hyderabad invites applications for MBA 2025-27

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad has invited applications for its MBA programme for the batch of 2025-27.

The admissions are open only for candidates who have appeared for CAT 2024 which was recently conducted by IIM- Calcutta.

The application form was available from December 11 and the last date to fill it is January 15.

The dates for the group discussion and personal interview will be notified later.

Thirty seats are available for the general category, while 11 and 6 seats are available for Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe respectively.

Likewise, 8 seats are available for those from the economically weak background while the physically handicapped and dependent of personnel have been allotted 4 seats each.

Interested candidates can go to the official website to access more details on courses offered, eligibility criteria, prescribed fees, and reservation policies.