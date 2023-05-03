University of Hyderabad invites applications for PhD admissions

Hyderabad: Applications have been invited by the University of Hyderabad for admission into PhD programmes through an all-India entrance examination.

The Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) scheme is open to candidates who meet the cut-off percentage in the NET (National Eligibility Test).

One can apply for the same at the UoH’s official website.

Students can start applying online from May 1 till May 25. Hall tickets will be available from June 10 for the examination scheduled to be held on June 17 and June 18.

A mandated application fee of Rs 600 for students belonging to the open category has been fixed.

For EWS candidates, the fee has been fixed at Rs 550, for OBC-NCL category candidates the fee is Rs 400 and for candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwD categories the fee is Rs 275.

Candidates are advised to stay updated by frequently visiting the websites for latest news.