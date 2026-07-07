University of Hyderabad opens admissions for academic year 2026-27

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Tuesday, July 7, released its admission notification for undergraduate (UG) and integrated postgraduate (PG) programs for the academic year 2026-27.

Candidates can apply for 17 specialised programs based on their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) (UG) 2026 scores. The university offers 470 seats distributed across various disciplines and provides reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Economically Weaker Sections, Persons with Disabilities and defence personnel categories.

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The courses offered are as follows:

A four-year BSc (Honours/Research) in Chemistry

Five-year integrated MSc programs in Mathematical Sciences, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Applied Geology, and Psychology.

Five-year integrated MA programs in Philosophy, Hindi, Telugu, Urdu, Language Sciences, Economics, History, Political Science, Sociology, and Anthropology.

Applications can be filled out through the university’s official portal till July 21. Notifications for the counselling list will be released on August 3.

Document verification will take place on August 13 and 14, and classes will commence from August 17.

For details on eligibility criteria and fee structures, candidates can visit the official portal.