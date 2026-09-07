University of Hyderabad receives artefacts of Sarojini Naidu

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) felicitated five people for preserving the Golden Threshold building, considered Sarojini Naidu’s marital home.

The event titled “Preserving the Poet’s Legacy – Handing Over of Smt Sarojini Naidu’s Artefacts”, was organised by the UoH at the building, which marked a significant milestone in the preservation of the literary and cultural legacy of Sarojini Naidu, known as Nightingale of India, a release from the University said.

Among those who were felicitated include Sheela Reddy, Papa Rao, Trustee, Sarojini Naidu Trust, Prof Vinod Pavarala, Professor Emeritus, Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication, University of Hyderabad, and First Chairman of the Committee overseeing the renovation of Golden Threshold.

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Congratulating them, UoH Vice Chancellor Prof J Anuradha recalled her own days as a student at the Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication when it functioned from Golden Threshold.

She said she had long wished to see old heritage buildings, which were slowly fading with time, restored and preserved. “Today’s event was the first step towards making the restored space active once more”, she said.

Sheela Reddy also recalled her happiness in discovering Sarojini Naidu’s letters, artefacts and personal belongings. “The Golden Threshold was often visited by Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru,” she said.