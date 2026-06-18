University of Hyderabad retains spot in QS world rankings

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has retained its position in the 851-900 band in the QS World University Rankings 2027, maintaining its standing as one of India’s leading multi-disciplinary public universities on the global stage.

The rankings, released by global higher education analyst Quacquarelli Symonds, evaluated 1,500 institutions across more than 100 countries this year, including 98 newly added institutions.

UoH’s strongest performances came in staff holding PhDs, where it scored 98.1, and in citations per faculty at 48.1, reflecting the university’s research output. It also scored 53.4 on the sustainability parameter. Other scores included international research network at 28.9, faculty-student ratio at 18.5 and academic reputation at 17.1.

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Prof J Anuradha, Vice Chancellor in-charge of the university, said the ranking reflected the work of faculty, researchers and students rather than any singular focus on rankings as an end in themselves.

“As an Institution of Eminence, we see rankings as an outcome of our core academic values rather than our singular objective,” she said, adding that the university was working to expand international research networks, improve faculty-to-student ratios and build strategic global partnerships.

The university, which holds the Institution of Eminence (IoE) status conferred by the Union government, said it was deploying specialised IoE funding to scale up high-impact research, file international patents and build a more diverse international student and faculty body.