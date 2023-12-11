University of Hyderabad set to host summit meeting on AI Pharma and BioTech



Hyderabad: The Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA) is gearing up for a Groundbreaking Workshop on “Artificial Intelligence for Pharma and Biotech on 11-16 December 2023” in Collaboration with Science Gurus and the University of Hyderabad (UoH).



According to a press release issued by the UoH, this workshop promises to be a showcase of recent advancements, pivotal technologies, and their applications within the dynamic field of artificial intelligence. Renowned global experts, leading the charge in developing and applying AI across various domains, including understanding diseases, drug discovery, therapeutic candidate development, clinical trials, and beyond, will take center stage.

AI holds immense potential in revolutionising the Pharma and Biotech industries. It offers advanced capabilities in analyzing complex biological data, enabling more efficient drug discovery and development processes. AI-driven solutions can significantly accelerate the pace of research, from identifying potential therapeutic targets to optimizing clinical trials. Moreover, AI’s predictive analytics can improve patient outcomes by personalizing treatments. This technology fosters innovation and efficiency, potentially reducing costs and time-to-market for new drugs, thereby playing a pivotal role in advancing healthcare and treatment options.

The workshop will be primarily featured in elucidating the basic concepts of AI and its application for knowledge extraction, shedding light on how the Pharma and biotech industry is seamlessly integrating AI into their R&D processes. Special attention will be given to the instrumental roles that AI plays in enhancing efficiencies at each stage of drug discovery and development, supported by compelling case studies.The workshop “Artificial Intelligence for Pharma and Biotech” features prominent sessions and key speakers. The inaugural address is by Dr. Krishnan Nandabalan from InveniAI. The keynote address, titled “Why Does Intelligence Need Data? Building the AI Nation,” will be delivered by Dr. Sunu Engineer from iSPIRT. Dr. Vasudeva Varma from Brane Enterprises will discuss the role of Gen AI and large language models in healthcare. The valedictory address will be given by Dr. Mahesh Bhalgat from Syngene International Limited. These sessions highlight the diverse expertise and perspectives being brought to the workshop.

Central to the program’s agenda is the spotlight and a showcase of innovative AI-based startups prominently with the best startup receiving a prestigious cash prize award. Moreover, the workshop aims to build an innovative and collaborative environment for startups, also to unveil the broader impacts of AI integration on the overall performance of the Pharma/Biotech sector.