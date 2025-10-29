University of Hyderabad study links unsafe water to antimicrobial resistance in tribes

Hyderabad: A recent study by the University of Hyderabad’s School of Life Sciences, in collaboration with the Anthropological Survey of India, has found that unsafe drinking water is a major ecological factor contributing to antimicrobial resistance (AMR) among three isolated tribal communities in South India.

The research examined 103 healthy adults from the Irula, Jenu Kuruba, and Kurumba communities residing across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala.

Participants provided faecal samples and information about their living conditions, including their source of drinking water, stream or tubewell, and type of residence.

The study revealed that individuals using tubewell water carried more antibiotic resistance genes, while those relying on stream water showed a broader range of resistance traits associated with metals and biocides.

Researchers said the findings underscore how environmental factors such as water quality can influence the development and spread of antimicrobial resistance, even in remote communities with limited direct antibiotic exposure.