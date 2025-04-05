Unlicensed drug stock seized in Bhupalpally, one held

Hyderabad: Acting on credible information, officials of the Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, raided unlicensed premises at Palimela village and seized a large quantity of illegally stocked medicines.

Katkam Abhilash was found to be storing medicines without possessing a valid drug license, according to DCA director general V B Kamalasan Reddy.

During the raid, DCA officers discovered 31 varieties of drugs, including veterinary samples marked ‘Not for Sale’ and Institutional Supply medicines comprising antibiotics meant for both human and veterinary use. The seized stock is estimated to be worth Rs 25,000.

The raid was conducted by drugs inspector, Bhupalpally, P Pavani. Officials also collected samples from the seized stock for further analysis.

A detailed investigation is underway, and legal action will be initiated against all those involved.

Officials further warned that wholesalers and dealers who supply medicines to unlicensed individuals are also liable for prosecution under the drugs and cosmetics act, and stringent action will be taken against such offenders.