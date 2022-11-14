Unnao rape case: Accused took ‘performance booster pills’, say cops

Unnao: The 25-year-old man, charged with raping a college student here, had taken ‘performance booster pills’ and sexually assaulted her till she fainted and started bleeding, the police on Monday.

Ram Baran alias Raj Gautam, who was arrested on Sunday, also accepted that he was in a relationship with the 19-year-old victim, they said.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Shankar Meena said during interrogation, the accused told the police that he had gone to meet the victim after taking too many ‘performance booster pills’.

Even after the girl’s denial, the 25-year-old accused raped her till she fell unconscious and started bleeding profusely from her private parts, the SP said.

The accused fled the spot after seeing the condition of the girl, police said.

When the victim’s younger sister returned home, she found her unconscious and bleeding from her private parts. The police were informed and they took her to a district hospital where the doctors declared her dead, police said.

The post-mortem confirmed rape. Excessive bleeding owing to serious injury in her private parts caused her death, police said.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Satya Prakash said the girl died due to excessive bleeding and there were injury marks.

The victim’s father had alleged that a 28-year-old neighbour and a 65-year-old woman were involved in the incident, police had on Sunday said.