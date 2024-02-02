Unpaid Hyderabad FC staff raise ‘salary please’ banner during ISL match

Hyderbad: Much to the embarrassment of team management, Hyderabad FC members were escorted out of the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, also known as Gachibowli Stadium, by security personnel after they raised ‘salary please’ banner during an Indian Super League match.

While Hyderabad and Goa were playing a scoreless draw, a number of Hyderabad FC staff put up the ‘salary please’ banners, demanding the payment of pending salaries.

The team’s employees expressed concerns over the non-payment of wages throughout the game and demanded that their dues be paid right away.

Nevertheless, the stadium’s security personnel stepped in and ordered the employees out. The Hyderabad soccer team, that won the 2021–22 competition, has been struggling financially these last few years.

And the Hyderabad FC staff who raised the tiffo gets kicked out.



I don't know what's a bigger mistake, not paying the staff or raising a banner asking for salary.



A NEW LOW FOR Indian Football. Do something @kalyanchaubey@Shaji4Football#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/KVzULKgGar — Aswathy (@_inkandball_) February 1, 2024

They are not well managed: Manolo Marquez

Head coach of Hyderabad FC Manolo Marquez, who played for the team from 2020 to 2023, criticized the club’s administration.

“The issue is that they don’t have the right people managing the club,” Marquez told to Sportstar. There have been long-standing issues. There are reports in press of staff members not receiving their paychecks on time or not receiving it at all.

A club source acknowledged the problem and said that the team was working on fixing these issues.



“The situation is a bit bad, and we are trying to get things sorted. Even today’s match was touch-and-go with the permissions coming in late. The salary issues were there, and we are trying to get things in order. Hopefully, the issue will be resolved soon,” the source was quoted by Sports Tiger.

Hyderabad currently sits at the bottom of the ISL charts with back-to-back losses.