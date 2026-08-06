‘Unrecognisable’: Before and after video of Nora Fatehi trends

Mumbai: Actress Nora Fatehi often grabs attention with her glamorous looks and stunning dance moves. This time, however, it is the actress’ old appearance that has become a hot topic on social media.

A video doing the rounds online features clips from Nora’s early days in the entertainment industry, followed by recent visuals of the actress. The montage is captioned “Before surgery and after surgery,” with users comparing her facial features then and now.

In the older clips, Nora is seen giving interviews and appearing on television in a comparatively simple look. The video then cuts to her recent appearance, showing her in a black outfit and sunglasses. The drastic before-and-after comparison has sparked fresh speculation about whether the actress underwent cosmetic procedures over the years.

However, the viral video offers no evidence to support its claim. Differences in makeup, styling, lighting, camera angles and the natural changes that come with time can also significantly alter a person’s appearance. Therefore, claims about Nora undergoing surgery remain purely speculative.

Celebrity transformation videos frequently take over social media, with old photos and clips being placed alongside recent appearances. Nora has now become the latest star to find herself at the centre of such online chatter.

Whether it is a natural transformation, the magic of styling or something more, only Nora can set the record straight. Until then, the viral comparison remains nothing more than internet speculation.