Hyderabad: Confusion over market closure timings during Ramzan causes chaos

Hyderabad: Commotion prevailed in several markets in old city after police closed shops and hotels at 11 pm on first day of Ramzan.

The police patrol vehicles started asking shop owners to down shutters at 11 pm the usual time.

Soon after the police directive the shop owners called up public representatives.

At Pathergatti Charminar MLA Zulfeqar Ali reached the spot of commotion and spoke to inspector. The police said they are no orders issued so far.

Earlier during the day Mohd Ashwaq Additional DCP (west) said the government accorded permission for keeping shops open till the next morning during Ramzan.

Tension prevailed at Falaknuma where the shop keepers called in local corporator. The sub inspector spoke to him and left the place.

A call recording of Advisor to Government on Minority Affairs saying the government permitted shops to remain open 24 hours in Ramzan was issued is making rounds in social media.