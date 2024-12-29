Unruly passenger deboarded from Indigo Airlines in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A case was booked against a woman at RGI Airport police station in Shamshabad for allegedly creating a nuisance on an Indigo flight on Sunday, December 29.

According to the RGI airport inspector K Balaraju, the woman, a resident of Charminar, boarded the flight to go to Mumbai. After entering the aircraft she started arguing with the crew in a drunken state.

“After being alerted, the security off-loaded the woman from the plane and handed over to the police. A case is booked against the woman under Hyderabad City Police Act,” said the police inspector said.

Further investigations are on.

This is not an isolated case. Troublesome passengers are increasingly becoming a concern for airlines. On December 4, in a similar case, a man was arrested for allegedly causing a nuisance while on board a flight. The airline was flying from Bengaluru to Hyderabad. A police complaint was filed by the flight’s air hostess who alleged the accused created a disturbance during the flight.