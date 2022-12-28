UNSC reiterates call for women’s equal participation in Afghanistan

United Nations: The UN Security Council has reiterated its call for full participation of women and girls in the Afghan society, expressing concern about the Taliban’s latest ban on female students from going to universities.

“Deeply alarmed” by reports that the Taliban have suspended access to universities for women and girls, the Council on Tuesday reiterated its concern over the suspension of school beyond the sixth grade and its call for “the full, equal and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan”, Xinhua news agency.

The Council called on the Taliban regime “to reopen schools and swiftly reverse these policies and practices”, which represent “an increasing erosion of the respect of human rights and fundamental freedoms”.

Council members are “furthermore profoundly concerned” by reports that the Taliban have banned female employees of non-governmental organisations (NGO) and international organisations from going to work, which would have a significant and immediate impact on humanitarian operations in the country, including those of the UN, and the delivery of aid and health work.

These restrictions contradict the commitments made by the Taliban to the Afghan people and the expectations of the international community, the council said.

On December 20, the Taliban’s Education Ministry announced the indefinite suspension of university education for female students all across the war-torn nation.

After the country fell to the Taliban in August 2021, universities had introduced gender segregated classrooms and entrances.

Female students could only be taught by women professors or old men.

Just a few days later on December 25, the regime also banned women from working in NGOs, saying that female staffers had broken dress codes by not wearing hijabs.