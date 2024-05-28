UNSC to hold emergency meeting after Rafah attack

Emergency meeting was requested by Algeria and supported by Slovenia.

28th May 2024
United Nations Security Council

New York: The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday, following the deadly airstrike by Israel near Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

The emergency meeting was requested by Algeria and supported by Slovenia, diplomats said on Monday.

The Hamas-run health authority in Gaza said 45 people were killed and dozens injured in the Sunday airstrike that hit tents housing displaced people.

Most of the victims of the airstrike were women and children, the health authority said, describing the incident as a “massacre”.

