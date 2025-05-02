Unseasonal rains cause heavy losses to Telangana farmers

Hyderabad: Unseasonal rains coupled with strong winds and hailstorms have caused heavy losses to the farmers in various parts of the undivided Warangal district on Friday, May 2.

As per reports, trees and electricity poles fell to the ground, interrupting power-supply at various places, and roof-sheets of houses got blown away at many places.

The most affected were the farmers in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district, whose paddy got soaked in the rainwater, even as they were trying to dry their produce in the market yards/paddy procurement centres, to be procured by the civil supplies department.

Mango farmers also bore the brunt of the unseasonal rains, as mangoes fell to the ground in orchards at many places.

In Nagaram, Azamnagar, Rampur, Kamalapur, Golla Buddharam, Pambapur, and Bheem Ghanapur of Jayashankar Bhupalapalli district, paddy crop fell to the ground during the rains.

The paddy in Nagaram and Azamnagar procurement centres got washed away due to rains. The farmers accused the millers and market officials of colluding and deliberately delaying the process of procurement, using moisture content in paddy as an excuse.

“It has been four days since I brought paddy here. Despite the paddy having permitted moisture content, the officials are not procuring it. We don’t have any other option but to die by suicide if the government oesn’t procure the wet paddy,” said a farmer, speaking with the media.

Similar conditions were witnessed in Mahabubabad district, where a 130-year-old banyan tree locally called “Muthyalamma Marri Chettu” fell to the ground.

In Narsampet mandal, maize crop got soaked in the rainwater at the market yard.

In Aavadam and Gangaram villages of Nennel mandal in Mancherial district, mango tress fell to the ground in large numbers, and mangoes which almost came for harvest dropped and got damaged in huge quantities.

The farmers urged the state government to procure their wet paddy, so that they wouldn’t have to face severe losses due to the rains.