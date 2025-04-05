‘Unsung Heroes’ of 1969 Separate Telangana agitation seek government help as many of them are in a dire state

Hyderabad: Every April 4, a group of die-hard 1969 Telangana movement activists assemble at the Telangana martyr’s memorial in Clock Tower Garden, Secunderabad late in the evening on Friday and pay homage to 369 agitators killed during the movement.

Like in the past, P. J. Suri, convener of the Telangana Martyrs Day, held the 56th memorial meeting and paid rich tributes to the Telanganites who sacrificed their lives for a separate Telangana.

Most of them remain unsung heroes since Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) turned Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who successfully led the T movement since 2001 and achieved Statehood in 2014 after a protracted unique agitation where 1100 odd people died, did not acknowledge the T-movement of 1969, first led by students, parents, TNGOs subsequently Dr Marri Chenna Reddy and others.

Although M. Narayan Das, leader of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, initiated the stir on the Osmania University campus over the Mulki issue, this generation hardly remembers him, like so many others. People only remember Chenna Reddy, M Mallikarjun, and a few others.

“We are at the fag end of our lives. There are many unsung heroes of the 1969 Telangana movement, now in their late 60s, 70s and 80s. All we seek are medical facilities for them and their families. Some are in dire straits and need financial assistance,” says Suri, a veteran of the 1969 movement.

Adds Suri, “It was Narayan Das who first gave a call on the OU campus. But he is hardly remembered by the present generation.”

Makthala Suresh Babu, President, Secunderabad Students Action Committee and Telangana Praja Party founder president, requests Telangana State Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the Congress government to extend financial and land benefits to the 1969 movement activists who are in dire straits. “Telangana Congress promised 250 square yard land and Rs 25,000 pension to T activists during elections. I request the government to extend these benefits to the 1969 activists. There are a few thousand left, mostly in their past prime age,” he adds.

Suri, addressing the gathering, recalled the significance of April 4, 1969, which triggered the T movement in 1969 when four persons from Secunderabad were killed in police firing after a meeting of integrationists was organised at Burugu Mahadav Hall, Rashtrapati Road (Kingsway), Secunderabad.

“A Vishal Andhra meeting of integrationists was convened by Narra Madhav Rao, which was attended by the Communists, Congress, and MIM leaders. As the word spread, separatists assembled at the venue. There was a heated exchange between separatists and integrationists. Subsequently, stones were pelted by rival mobs. Many integrationists turned separatists thanks to TNGOs led by K R Amos, students and parents who joined the T movement in large numbers,” adds Suri.

TNGOs had 1957 repeatedly moved resolutions at their meetings seeking a separate State in view of discrimination in appointment in government jobs and promotions to people from the Telangana region. T movement involved all sections of people, especially students, TNGOs, and parents.

Suri recalls the famous slogan during the 1969 Telangana movement, “Lathi goli khayenge, Telangana layenge (We will face lathi, bullets but achieve Telangana).

“The movement initially comprised students, TNGOs, parents and spread to other sections so much so that then ministers, MLAs, and other political leaders backing integration travelled in cars incognito,” says Suresh.

Besides Suri, Suresh Babu, the meeting was attended by M A Baig, Adepu Shiva Kumar, M Omkaram, Ranveer Meera Simha, Alladi Arvind, D Sharavan Kumar, K Sattaiah, Wincent, K S Ganesh, Shaik Mahboob, M S Krishna, M S Shiva Shanker, Narsing Bhanu, G Eshwar, Marri Shetty Ravinder, M S Shiva Shanker and others.