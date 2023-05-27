Unveiling locations of celebrity designer stores in Hyderabad

For many girls, the dream of wearing a luxurious lehenga designed by renowned fashion maestros like Sabyasachi Mukherjee or Manish Malhotra is a cherished desire. The intricate craftsmanship, opulent fabrics, and exquisite designs have captivated fashion enthusiasts across the country.

And if you’re a Hyderabadi bride or have a wedding celebration in the family, you no longer need to make a trip to Mumbai to book your dream outfit. Because, do you know that these celebrity designers already have set up their flagship stores in Hyderabad, bringing their stunning creations right to your doorstep? Well, of you don’t, you are at a right place as this write-up will help you and guide you through the locations of these stores, ensuring that you can indulge in the splendor of their collections.

List Of Celebrity Designer Stores In Hyderabad

Hyderabad, the City of Pearls is known for its rich cultural heritage and grand wedding traditions. The city has now become a hub for luxury fashion, with esteemed designers recognizing its potential and establishing their flagship stores here. From Sabyasachi, Anita Dongre to Manish Malhotra, check out where exactly are these stores located in Hyderabad.

1. Sabyasachi Mukerjee

Located in a prime area of Banjara Hills Road No.10, the Sabyasachi Hyderabad store provides an immersive experience for customers, allowing them to witness the timeless beauty and intricate detailing up close. It offers a curated collection of his iconic lehengas, sarees, and bridal couture.

2. Manish Malhotra

Celebrated designer, Manish Malhotra, known for his glamorous and Bollywood-inspired creations, has also chosen Hyderabad as a destination for his flagship store. With his signature blend of traditional and contemporary aesthetics, his store located in plush area of the city Jubilee Hills Road No.45 showcases a stunning range of lehengas, gowns, and Indian ethnic wear.

3. Anita Dongre

Located in the vibrant neighborhood of Banjara Hills road no 10, the Anita Dongre store in Hyderabad stands as a magnificent tribute to the rich culture of Rajasthan, according to its official website. Step into this opulent space and immerse yourself in Anita’s couture collection, featuring a mesmerizing array of lehengas, sarees, printed kaftans, and dresses for women. Adding to the allure, the store also showcases a thoughtfully curated selection of Anita Dongre silver jewelry and the enchanting Anita Dongre Pinkcity line, ensuring a truly immersive and unforgettable shopping experience.

4. Falguni Shane Peacock

Situated in the heart of Hyderabad, the Falguni Shane Peacock store is a haven for fashion enthusiasts seeking glamorous and cutting-edge designs. It is located in a prominent area of Banjara Hills Road No 10, this flagship store showcases the iconic label’s exquisite collection of intricately crafted outfits. From opulent lehengas and elegant gowns to contemporary separates and statement pieces, the store offers a diverse range of fashion-forward choices.