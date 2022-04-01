UoH extends last date for admissions for select courses

Hyderabad: The Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning (CDVL), University of Hyderabad (UoH) has extended the last date for submission of applications for the various one-year diploma Programmes they offer through Blended mode. The new deadline is April 15, 2022.

All the courses are approved by the UGC/AICTE/DEC joint committee. These courses include one-year duration programs offered for the benefit of graduates as add on programmes at the PG level in Business Management, Project Management, Cyber Laws, Forensic Science, Library Automation Networking, Communicative English, Infection Prevention Control, Community Eye Health, and other skill up-gradation programmes jointly with NIRD; ICAR-NAARM; BSNL-NATFM, Truth Labs, Apollo MedSkills, IFCAI and LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI).

The students who are already pursuing their full-time courses can also join these programmes simultaneously. The admitted students will be given well-prepared study material soft copies. The student will also have an online facility for accessing the video lectures and the study material.

For further details, the prospectus can be downloaded from the website, which requires a registration fee of Rs 300. Completed applications along with the online registration fee receipt may be sent to “The Assistant Registrar, Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning (CDVL), University of Hyderabad, Golden threshold Building, Abids, Nampally Station Road, Hyderabad-500001”.

The details about the courses are available in the Website: www.uohyd.ac.in OR Direct Link: http://cdvl.uohyd.ac.in