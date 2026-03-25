UoH figures in QS World subject rankings 2026 across 7 disciplines

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has secured rankings in seven subjects in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, with notable improvements in linguistics and sociology over the previous year, the global higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds announced on Wednesday, March 25.

The university’s strongest showing was in linguistics, where it jumped significantly to the 151-200 band from 301-350 last year. Sociology moved up to the 251-300 bracket from 301-375, while political science entered the rankings for the first time, placing in the 301-400 band.

English language and literature held steady in the 251-300 range, chemistry improved to 401-450 from 451-500 and economics and econometrics as well as biological sciences retained their positions in the 501-550 and 651-700 bands respectively.

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Reacting to the results, Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) Prof J Anuradha congratulated the schools and departments that featured in the rankings while signalling the institution’s intent to widen its footprint. “We aim to expand our presence by adding more subjects, and we’re committed to working tirelessly to make that happen,” she said.

The 2026 edition of the QS subject rankings covers more than 18,300 individual university programmes across 55 academic disciplines at over 1,700 universities across 100 locations. Rankings are determined on the basis of five parameters such as academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per paper, H-Index and the international research network, which measures cross-border research collaboration.

India as a whole recorded a strong performance in this year’s edition, with 529 programmes from 99 institutions figuring in the rankings.