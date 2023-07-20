UOH invites applications to 5-year integrated PG programmes

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad on Thursday invited applications to 16 Integrated Postgraduate programmes at the varsity, based on the results of the Common University Entrance Test – UG (CUET-UG)

Applications for the five-year programmes are open till July 30, UoH said in a statement.

The total number of seats for the programmes that range across various disciplines are 315.

This includes 128 for the General category, 47 for the Scheduled Caste category, 24 for the Scheduled Tribes category, 85 for Other Backward Castes category and 31 for the Economically Weaker Section.

Additional information regarding the programmes is available on http://acad.uohyd.ac.in/.