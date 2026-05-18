UoH nominated as lead knowledge institution for Telangana govt

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been formally nominated as the Lead Knowledge Institution (LKI) for the Telangana government under the State Support Mission (SSM) of NITI Aayog, Government of India.

The nomination was communicated to UoH by the Telangana Planning Department, recognising the university’s multidisciplinary expertise and research capabilities to support evidence-based governance and policy transformation in the state.

University of Hyderabad in-charge vice-chancellor Prof J Anuradha said that the LKI initiative presents an opportunity for faculty and researchers to translate academic knowledge into actionable policy support and public impact.

Under the initiative, the university will help Telangana’s institutional capacities through research-based policy inputs, technical expertise, monitoring and evaluation frameworks, data analytics, sectoral studies, and capacity building support.

“UoH will work closely with the Planning Department and relevant Government agencies to develop actionable policy recommendations and thematic action plans aligned with Telangana’s developmental priorities. This initiative will play an important role in supporting the Government of Telangana in aligning the State’s developmental priorities, institutional capacities, and evidence-based policy frameworks towards achieving the broader Vision 2047 goals, ensuring inclusive, sustainable, and innovation-driven growth,” said a press release.