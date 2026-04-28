University of Hyderabad ranks among Times Higher Education’s top 300 in Asia

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad secured a rank among the 251-300 tier universities in Times Higher Education’s Asia University Rankings for 2026, reaffirming its status as a premier global centre for learning and research.

The university has been consistently placing within the Top 20 Indian institutions in the rankings, which assess 929 universities across 36 countries.

The Times Higher Education methodology evaluates institutions across these key pillars like teaching and research environment, research quality, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

UoH has received high marks for its academic reputation and a high volume of publications while the university’s research in Chemistry and Life Sciences remains a primary driver of its global citation impact, the university stated in a release.

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The institution also showed a “steady growth” in industry income, bolstered by increased consultancy and patent filings. It has also maintained a stable performance in attracting diverse talent and fostering global collaborations.

Expressing her pride, UoH In-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof J Anuradha stated that the university’s consistent performance in the THE Asia University Rankings is a tribute to the collective dedication of faculty, researchers, and students.

“We are particularly pleased to see our growth in industry engagement and our sustained leadership in the sciences. This recognition reinforces our mission to give back to the nation by fostering innovation and academic excellence. We remain committed to ensuring a smooth transition and upward trajectory for the university in the years to come.” she stated.

Other institutions from Telangana secured the following rankings: