Hyderabad: UoH to train students, teachers on modern biology from rural areas

Hyderabad: The skill development centre of the School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has received Rs 81.62 lakh funding to conduct training programme on modern biology for students and teachers in the rural area.

Postgraduate students, who studied biology from Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) located in rural areas do not receive intensive training in laboratory skills.

Hence, they are unable to compete in academia and industry at the national or global level. In order to train personnel from rural areas, an amount of Rs 55,62,500 was sanctioned by the Department of Health Research (DHR), Government of India for a period of three years.

An application was submitted to DHR under the Support to Institutions for Imparting Training (SIIT) programme. Additionally, an amount of Rs 26,00,000 was sanctioned by the University of Hyderabad under its Institute of Eminence (IoE) grant.

The Skill Development Centre at UoH will conduct at least three training programmes per year as per the mandate of the funding agencies.

Also, the participants of the training programmes will not be charged any registration fee, and boarding and lodging will also be provided free of cost.

Coordinator of the Skill Development Centre, Prof Suresh Yenugu thanked the university and the funding agencies. “This generous funding will help many students who do not have access to quality hands-on experience in the areas of modern biology,” said the professor.