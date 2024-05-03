Uorfi Javed gets HUGE love for her latest outfit, a magical gown!

Mumbai: Actress and internet sensation Uorfi Javed has once again captured the attention of netizens with her latest fashion statement. Known for her viral-worthy and unconventional looks, Uorfi has often faced criticism for her outfits. However, this time, she has won hearts with her enchanting ‘magical gown.’

On Thursday night, Uorfi stepped out in a mesmerizing black gown that left everyone in awe. The gown featured a billowing silhouette adorned with intricate 3D flowers, but what stole the show were the artificial butterflies fluttering out of the flowers. The unique and whimsical touch to her outfit has garnered widespread praise across the internet.

Even actress Samantha couldn’t resist showering love on Uorfi’s stunning ensemble.

Uorfi Javed rose to fame through her appearances on TV reality shows such as Bigg Boss OTT and MTV Splitsvilla X4. However, it’s her bold and unconventional fashion choices that have often set her apart. Last year, she made headlines when she collaborated with renowned designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Now, with her latest fashion triumph, Uorfi continues to solidify her status as a trendsetter in the industry.