Uorfi Javed issues clarification on her ‘go to hell’ remark against Ranbir Kapoor

Mumbai: Uorfi Javed and controversies go hand-in-hand. She recently made headlines for saying “go to hell” to actor Ranbir Kapoor.

The whole incident spiralled after Ranbir expressed his views on Urfi Javed’s fashion statement while speaking to Kareena Kapoor Khan on her show ‘What Women Want’ last month.

On the show, Ranbir said he did not like Uorfi’s fashion choice, terming it as “bad taste”. On the other hand, Kareena in one of the interviews heaped praises on Uorfi’s fashion sense.

Uorfi recently spoke to Humans of Bombay, wherein she opened up on Kareena hailing her confidence.

“I was blown away, I couldn’t believe it at first. I thought she might have said something bad and these people are joking with me that she has said something good. But then I saw the video and that day I felt that I have achieved something in life. Kareena Kapoor complimented me, I was like I have achieved a lot,” she said.

She also “sarcastically” took a dig at Ranbir.

“Kareena Kapoor ne meri tareef ki hai! Kareena Kapoor ne! Woh jo gum tha ki Ranbir Kapoor ne bola ‘bad taste,’ maine bola ‘bhaad main jaaye Ranbir Kapoor (I was upset about Ranbir’s comment, but then after Kareena’s compliment, I was like ‘Ranbir can go to hell’). Kareena Kapoor ne meri tarif kar di hai fir kya hai Ranbir ki aukat (Kareena has praised me, I don’t need anyone’s validation or anything)” she added.

However, Uorfi’s remarks on Ranbir did not go down well with his fans. A section of social media users slammed Urfi over the “go to hell” comment.

On Monday, Uorfi took to Instagram Story and shared a string of posts, explaining that she was being sarcastic and didn’t mean that Ranbir Kapoor should literally “go to hell” for his earlier remark on her style being in “bad taste”.

“I never said go to hell Ranbir. I mean… I said it in a very sarcastic and humorous way with no disrespect meant to anyone. And bhaad is not equal to hell,” Uorfi said in a video clip.

In another video, Uorfi Javed said, “Mera sarcasm kisi din mujhe pitwaygi… (laughs)… in short meinkisi din pit jaungi yaar, ya toh mere kapdo ke wajah se ya toh mere baaton ke wajah se (I will be beaten someday either because of my words or outfits.).”

Uorfi rose to fame after featuring in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ in 2021.