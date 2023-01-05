Uorfi slams Sajid Khan for instigating Mc Stan to hit Archana Gautam

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 5th January 2023 6:03 pm IST
Uorfi slams Sajid Khan for instigating Mc Stan to hit Archana Gautam
Sajid Khan, Uorfi Javed (Instagram)

Mumbai: ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ fame and social media sensation Uorfi Javed has slammed filmmaker Sajid Khan for instigating Mc Stan to raise his hand on Archana Gautam in the recent episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

Uorfi took to Instagram Story, where she also mentioned that Sajid came to the show to clear his image after being accused of sexual harassment.

She wrote: “Sajid Khan thought coming to Bigg Boss will clear is image, but dayuum he showed his true colors. He is actually encouraging a fellow contestant to go hit a female contestant. His personality stinks.”

For the unversed, Archana and Stan got into an ugly spat over duties in the house. Archana had accused the rapper for not cleaning the house. This took an unsavoury turn and a war of words took place.

Stan then wanted to exit the show and Sajid told him to slap Archana and then leave the show.

