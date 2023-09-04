UP: 1 held for issuing death threat to Dhirendra Shastri

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th September 2023 8:44 am IST
Man arrested for ejaculating on minor girl in Delhi Metro train
Representational image

Bareilly: The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a man for allegedly threatening to kill self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of the Bagheshwar Dham, an official said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural), Raj Kumar Agarwal, said, “We have arrested one Anas Ansari for issuing a death threat to Dhirendra Shastri in a post on the social media platform Instagram.”

UP: 2 dead, 12 rescued as three-storey building collapses in Barabanki

The arrest was made after a member of a local Hindu group lodged an FIR regarding the social media post at the Hafizganj police station earlier on Sunday.

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
