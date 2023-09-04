UP: 2 dead, 12 rescued as three-storey building collapses in Barabanki

Three-four people are likely still trapped under the debris.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 4th September 2023 8:37 am IST
UP: 2 dead, 12 rescued as three-storey building collapses in Barabanki
UP: 2 dead, 12 rescued as three-storey building collapses in Barabanki

Barabanki: Two people have died and 12 were rescued while four are still trapped under the debris as a three-storey building collapsed here in the early hours of Monday, police said. 

Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in the relief and rescue work, Barabanki Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

Also Read
Post-INDIA conclave, Congress launched mega-outreach programme in Maharashtra

“Around 3 am in the morning, we received information about a building collapse in Barabanki…We have rescued 12 people…we have got information that three-four people are likely still trapped under the debris.. two have died,” he added.

MS Education Academy

Further details are awaited.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 4th September 2023 8:37 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Asian News International

Asian News International

Asian News International. Multi-media news agency, content for information platforms: TV, Internet, broadband, newspapers, mobiles.
Back to top button