UP: 12 arrested following communal clashes in Basti district

Basti: The Basti police arrested 12 people for their involvement in clashes between two communities during the installation of an idol in Tigodiya village of Basti district.

Meanwhile, a heavy police force, including two companies of PAC, have been stationed in the village and the situation is now said to be under control.

SHO, Rudhauli, Dinesh Chandra Chaudhary said that tension prevailed in the village when a group of people dancing to DJ and playing with gulal during installation of Laxmi idol on Friday accidentally threw colours on a mosque.

“The dispute soon turned ugly when both the communities blamed each other for the incident,” said Chaudhary.

Those arrested include Shani Basant , Umesh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Pawan Yadav, Ashiq Ali, Shoaib, Jahangir Alam, Shabbir Ahmed, Safiullah, Alauddin, Fida Hussain and Abdul Salam.

They have been booked under the charges of IPC Section 149 (rioting), 452 (criminal trespass) and other relevant sections.