UP: 13-year-old fasting boy shot point-blank by friend in birthday party

Lucknow: A 13-year-old Unaiz Khan was shot dead during a birthday party in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow district on Monday evening, March 2, due to “accidental firing.”

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Lucknow South Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police, Nipun Agarwal, said the incident occurred at around 6:30-7 pm on Monday after the victim, Unaiz, was picked up by his friends for the birthday party.

“In Thana Krishna Nagar, late evening, a 13-year-old was shot dead in an accidental fire while he was at a friend’s birthday party,” said DCP Agarwal.

The minor allegedly used a revolver to shoot Umaiz. The revolver was registered under the accused’s father.

We are not disclosing the identities of both the minor and his parents for security reasons, the DCP said.

The case has been registered under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 103 (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Six individuals inquired, including the boy’s parents and their driver. Umaiz was reportedly picked up from his residence by his friends in a car driven by the minor accused’s driver.

The police had detained the three minor friends after the incident to interrogate them. Meanwhile, the driver and the parents were named in the chargesheet, according to the police.

Family alleges murder

Speaking to reporters, the devastated relatives of Umaiz claimed that he was shot at point-blank range intentionally, with the aggression stemming from a past dispute between the two minors.

“He was fasting, and I had told him not to go,” Umaiz’s father said, recounting the day. “But he insisted, saying, ‘My friend will be upset if I don’t.’ The friends came and took him to the party. He said they never fought,” his father continued, breaking down in tears.

“Mujhe kya pata tha ki uske mardenge (How would I have known they would kill him),” the father said.

Umaiz’s aunt, whom he called badi ammi, told the media that they were only informed after he was taken to a nearby hospital, Lok Bandhu, following the shooting.

“Apni ghar pe lejakar goli maari aur wahi se Lok Bandhu pe daal diya. Aur woh mar chuka tha ghar hi pe (The accused took him to his own house and killed him, and from there deposited him at the Lok Bandhu hospital. He (Umaiz) had already died at the home),” his aunt said.

“Now we just want a fair and just investigation,” she added.

As of now, the police are waiting for the postmortem results while further investigations are underway.

When questioned about the family’s claims, the DCP had firmly denied the allegations and said, “Aisa kuch nahi hai.“

DCP Agarwal reiterated that the victim died from accidental firing, but the case is being investigated from all angles to rule out other possibilities.

Umaiz was a resident of Sarojni Nagar, and his father worked at an electronics shop in the area.