UP: 14-year-old Dalit girl dies by suicide after molester released on bail

Meerut: A 14-year-old Dalit girl allegedly died by suicide on February 18 in Uttar Pradesh after her 25-year-old molester was released on bail and then threatened to kill her.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 3(2)(v) (uses words, acts or gestures of a sexual nature towards SC/ST woman) of the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The accused, Lavlesh Kumar, was sent to jail on Friday, February 20.

The young girl took her own life while her parents were away. Upon returning to their home in Lakhimpur Kheri, near Meerut, they discovered her body hanging from the roof.

On January 10, the minor had gone to a field to gather fodder when Kumar dragged her into the bushes and molested her.

While she signalled for help, Kumar reportedly hurled casteist slurs and fled the scene. Her parents immediately filed a complaint with the police after she informed them about the incident.

The police complaint led to the FIR, and Kumar was sent to jail.

However, following his release last week, her father alleged that Kumar met his daughter and threatened to kill her if they did not rescind the complaint.

“After getting bail, he met my daughter when she had gone to a nearby shop and threatened to kill her if we did not take back the case. My daughter told us that she was terrified and was under mental stress, but before we could do anything, she took the extreme step,” her father was quoted by the Times of India.