UP: 19-yr-old girl gang-raped by 5 men for 20 days; accused absconding

Sambhal: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by five men for 20 days here, police said on Monday.

Two women were also allegedly involved in the crime.

An FIR has been registered against all seven under various sections at the Sambhal Kotwali police station.

SHO Anoop Sharma, who is investigating the case, said the seven accused are on the run and no arrests have been made so far.

According to the survivor, she was kidnapped by Mohd Arshad and Asim on September 27.

The duo sedated her and took her to their friend Ashiq Khan’s house in Moradabad district, where all three raped her.

Later, Soni Hussain and Faiz Alam, also joined the group and assaulted her multiple times.

In her complaint, the survivor said the accused were supported by two women – Saira Begum and Zeba Khan.

She added that she managed to escape from the house on October 12 and returned home.

As her condition was not good, her brother admitted her to a private hospital. Once she was discharged, she decided to approach the police.

Circle officer (CO) Jitendra Kumar Sargam said, “A woman levelled allegations of abduction and gang-rape against seven people, and after initial investigation, we have registered an FIR against all the accused under relevant sections. The survivor was sent for medical examination and we have recorded her statement under Section 161 of CrPC. Multiple teams have been deployed to arrest the accused persons.”

The seven have been booked under sections 376D (gang-rape), 366 (kidnapping a woman to compel her to marry), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 344 (wrongful confinement for 10 or more days) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).