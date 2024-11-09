UP: 2 coaching teachers held for raping, blackmailing NEET aspirant

Two coaching centre teachers have been arrested on Friday night, November 8 for allegedly raping and blackmailing a minor who had gone to Kanpur to prepare for NEET medical entrance exam.

The accused have been identified as Sahil Siddiqui, 32 who taught biology and Vikas Porwal, 39 who taught chemistry at a well-known coaching centre in Kanpur.

According to reports, the victim, a minor then, was a student at a coaching centre in Kanpur in 2022. In January 2023, Sahil Siddiqui invited her to a party at his residence claiming it was for all students. Upon arriving at his flat, the student realized she was alone with Siddiqui.

She alleges that the accused drugged and sexually assaulted her while recording the act.

The victim said that Siddiqui threatened to make the video public and kill her family, leading to repeated sexual assaults. He also coerced her into attending many parties, during one of which she was raped by the other accused Vikas Porwal.

The student said she had gone home to meet her parents around Holi and Siddiqui had called her and asked her to come back, threatening to harm her family if she did not comply.

A video of Siddiqui allegedly sexually harassing another student went viral recently and he was released on bail. An official said this made the student overcome her fear of him and file a police complaint on Thursday, November 7.

A first information report (FIR) was registered on Friday and both the accused were arrested the same night.

Further investigation is ongoing.