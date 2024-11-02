Telangana: Four, including two minors held for raping minor girl

Hyderabad: Four individuals, including two minors, were arrested on Friday, November 1 in connection with the gang rape case in Doma mandal of Vikarabad district.

According to reports, the accused had been sexually assaulting the minor for over a year and had gang-raped several times. The incident was reported to Doma police on October 28.

A case was immediately registered, and a probe was launched.

Also Read Telangana: 3 men charged with raping minor on multiple occasions

The police on Friday arrested two accused, while two minors were sent to a juvenile home.

Further investigation is ongoing.