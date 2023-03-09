UP: 2 killed, 2 injured in collision between bike and pickup van

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th March 2023 8:59 pm IST
3 dead, 40 injured in Yamuna Expressway accident
Representative Image

Ballia: Two people were killed and two others injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup van here on Thursday, police said.

The two people who were killed and the two others injured were on the same bikem they said.

Also Read
Video: Narrow escape for Telangana Congress chief in road accident

Sunil Yadav (30) and Yogendra Yadav (27) were killed while two others were injured in the accident which took place on NH-31, police said.

Station House Officer Sunil Singh said one of the injured was referred to a Varanasi hospital in serious condition.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, he added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th March 2023 8:59 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button