UP: 3 booked for offering namaz in Hanuman temple of Bulandshahr

Police have registered a case against three persons after a video purportedly showing a man offering namaz inside a Hanuman temple at a village here surfaced on social media, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred on May 31 in the village under the Aurangabad police station area, where Asar Mohammad, along with his associate Nazar Mohammad and others, had gone to the house of Rajkumar to work as masons.

After working for some time, the labourers took a lunch break, during which Asar Mohammad allegedly offered namaz inside the temple amid light rain. Nazar Mohammad was present at the spot at the time.

A video of the alleged incident was later circulated on social media, triggering resentment among the villagers.

During an investigation, police found the sequence of events to be prima facie correct, officials said.

Police alleged that the act aimed at insulting the religious sentiments of the Hindu community by defiling a place of worship.

Aurangabad SSO Mohammad Aslam said an FIR has been lodged and the matter was under probe.