UP: 3 get life imprisonment for killing Dalit man 21 years ago

Published: 15th July 2024 8:48 pm IST
Azamgarh: A court here on Monday sentenced three persons to life imprisonment for killing a Dalit man 21 years ago.

Special Court (SC-ST Act) judge Kamlapati also imposed a fine of Rs 77,000 on each of the convicts, the prosecution lawyer said.

The three convicts — Narendra Yadav, Sanjay Yadav and Roshan Rajbhar — entered the house of bothers Manoj Kumar and Kapil Dev in Madhoi village on the night of March 26, 2003, and shot the siblings in their sleep, according to the prosecution.

The two brothers belonged to the Dalit community.

While Kapil Dev died on the spot, his bother Manoj Kumar was grievously injured, the prosecution lawyer said.

