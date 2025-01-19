UP: 4 arrested in Bareilly for offering Friday prayers

Four people were arrested in Jam Samant village of Baheri, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, January 18, for offering Friday prayers in a makeshift mosque.

The police action was taken after drone footage of the prayers being offered was uploaded by an X user named Himanshu Patel. Patel is the Bareilly district president of the Hindu Jagran Manch’s youth wing.

Police say that upon reaching the concerned place, they found the property which belonged to Qadir Ahmed was being used as a makeshift mosque with four walls and a tin shed. After police confirmed the allegations made in the video, they registered an FIR against seven people including a gram panchayat head Mohammad Arif.

Currently, four people, including Arif’s brother Mohammad Shahid have been arrested.

Mohammad Arif and two others named in the case are absconding with the police trying to track them down, reported the Indian Express.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Baheri police informed that the FIRs had been launched as gatherings of more than five people without prior permission were against the law.