UP: 40-yr-old held for raping 5-yr-old girl playing with his son

In a shocking incident, a 5-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 40-year-old man, who later tried to kill her, in in Ramnagar area of Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district. The victim belongs to the minority community, and the incident took place on Wednesday, July 26.

Speaking with Siasat.com, local police officer Ankit Tripathi said that the victim and the accused, Rinku Verma, live in the same locality. She was playing with his son when the accused took her away to an isolated place and raped her. Later, he left her in a sugarcane field thinking she was dead.

The victim’s family got worried when she didn’t return home for a long time and went to search for her. The son of the accused revealed that his father had taken her away. Later, she was found lying in a pool of blood.

“After raping my daughter, Rinku tried to kill her. However, she survived,” said the victim’s mother as she broke down in front of the media.

The accused, Rinku Verma, and two others have been arrested after the victim’s family filed a complaint against them. The victim is currently undergoing treatment.

Tripati said an FIR has been lodged and stringent sections, including POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act), have been invoked to ensure that the accused get severe punishment.