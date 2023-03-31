UP: 7 booked under Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act

Budaun: Seven people have been booked in the Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly converting a man from Hinduism to Islam, a police officer said on Friday.

The police officer said they are investigating the matter and that efforts are being made to arrest the accused booked under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act.

The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the father of 22-year-old Rahul Sharma who was reported to have converted to Islam, Superintendent of Police Amit Kishore said.

Also Read Karnataka: Rollback of Muslim quota likely to turn into crisis

An investigation is underway, he added.

A police team questioned Rahul Sharma on Friday.

According to the complaint filed by his father, Rahul Sharma had joined a gym where the accused lured him into converting to Islam.

Rahul started keeping fast (roza) during Ramzan and began learning namaz after converting to Islam, his father claimed.