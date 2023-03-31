UP: 7 booked under Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 31st March 2023 10:40 pm IST
Representative Image

Budaun: Seven people have been booked in the Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly converting a man from Hinduism to Islam, a police officer said on Friday.

The police officer said they are investigating the matter and that efforts are being made to arrest the accused booked under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act.

The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the father of 22-year-old Rahul Sharma who was reported to have converted to Islam, Superintendent of Police Amit Kishore said.

An investigation is underway, he added.

A police team questioned Rahul Sharma on Friday.

According to the complaint filed by his father, Rahul Sharma had joined a gym where the accused lured him into converting to Islam.

Rahul started keeping fast (roza) during Ramzan and began learning namaz after converting to Islam, his father claimed.

